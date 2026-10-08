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Every Failed Marriage Cannot Be Turned Into Criminal Case: High Court Cancels Dowry Case

The court observed that routinely turning every failed, strained or broken marriage into a criminal case would affect the very foundation of the institution of marriage.

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Every Failed Marriage Cannot Be Turned Into Criminal Case: High Court Cancels Dowry Case
The court said marriage is not only a contract people but also foundation of social stability.

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