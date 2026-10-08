Every Failed Marriage Cannot Be Turned Into Criminal Case: High Court Cancels Dowry Case The court observed that routinely turning every failed, strained or broken marriage into a criminal case would affect the very foundation of the institution of marriage. Reported by: Ashish Bhargava India News Oct 08, 2026 18:31 IST Published On Oct 08, 2026 17:59 IST Last Updated On Oct 08, 2026 18:31 IST Read Time: 1 min Share Twitter WhatsApp Facebook Reddit Email The court said marriage is not only a contract people but also foundation of social stability. ShowQuick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed The Allahabad High Court quashed an FIR alleging dowry harassment in a short marriageThe court ruled criminal law cannot be used solely due to a marriage breakdownThe FIR lacked specific details linking the accused to alleged dowry demands and cruelty How can couples protect themselves from false criminal accusations after separating? Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on What legal tests do courts use to check if dowry complaints are genuine? How do general FIRs affect families trapped in failed marriages? What alternative remedies exist when quick marriages break down bitterly? How may i help you today Show full article Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world Follow us: Allahabad High Court, Dowry Harassment, Dowry Demand