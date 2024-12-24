"Even Nehru Campaigned Against Ambedkar": Yogi Adityanath's Swipe At Congress

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress as he accused the party of repeatedly disrespecting 'the architect of India's Constitution' B R Ambedkar during his lifetime and undermining his legacy after his death.

Yogi Adityanath also claimed that India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru was against Ambedkar's inclusion in the Drafting Committee of the Constitution.

He made the remarks in a press conference at his official residence 5 Kalidas Marg, amid ongoing controversy triggered since Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar in Rajya Sabha last week.

He also attacked the Samajwadi Party, saying the same Congress approach of disrespect for Dalits and deprived was adopted by the SP.

The chief minister, however, did not mention the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which also organised country wide protests against Shah's statement demanding his resignation.

Flanked by ministers Swatantra Dev Singh and Asim Arun, Yogi Adityanath highlighted that the press conference's purpose as an effort to expose what he described as the "unethical" and "unconstitutional" conduct of the Congress and other opposition parties against Ambedkar.

"Dr B R Ambedkar played a monumental role during India's freedom movement, the drafting of the Constitution and the early years of independent India. Despite facing numerous social hurdles, he earned the highest degrees in law, finance and economics.

"His contributions to the nation remain unparalleled. Every Indian holds deep respect and reverence for him," the chief minister said.

Yogi Adityanath contrasted the BJP's reverence for Ambedkar with the Congress' history of disrespect. He detailed the BJP's efforts to honour Ambedkar's memory, including creating memorials at significant locations tied to his life, such as in Mhow, Nagpur, Mumbai and in London where Ambedkar studied.

"Under the BJP leadership, whether it was Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government or Prime Minister Narendra Modi's, every effort has been made to respect Ambedkar's ideals. In contrast, the Congress has a long record of insulting him and marginalising his contributions," he asserted.

The chief minister cited instances of the Congress' alleged lack of interest, including its initial reluctance to include Ambedkar in the Constituent Assembly and the Drafting Committee. He credited Mahatma Gandhi's intervention for ensuring Ambedkar's position.

"During the UPA regime, the Congress displayed its malice when a textbook portrayed a derogatory cartoon of Ambedkar being prodded by Pt Nehru. It was only after widespread protests that the book was withdrawn and the then HRD Minister, Kapil Sibal, had to apologise," Yogi Adityanath stated.

He also accused the Congress of working to defeat Ambedkar in elections, including the 1952 general elections from Mumbai North and the 1954 byelections.

"Even Pt Nehru campaigned against Ambedkar to ensure his defeat. The Congress consistently worked to keep him out of Parliament and to silence the voice of Dalits and marginalised communities," the chief minister claimed.

Yogi Adityanath also criticised the Congress for refusing to bestow national honours upon Ambedkar during his lifetime.

"It was only during a government with BJP support that Ambedkar was finally awarded the Bharat Ratna," he said.

Yogi Adityanath further highlighted the BJP's efforts under Narendra Modi's leadership to fulfil Ambedkar's vision through initiatives benefiting Dalits and marginalised communities.

He reiterated the BJP's dedication to preserving Ambedkar's legacy and ideals while accusing the Congress of continued disrespect and divisive politics.

Attacking the SP, he said, "In 2012, the then SP chief minister talked about demolishing memorials. In Kannauj the name of Dr Ambedkar was removed from the medical college and the same was done in Saharanpur medical college. Names of districts were changed showing SP's hatred for Dalits and deprived sections," he added.

Defending Union Minister Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath said a portion of his statement was shown and hue and cry has been created by these parties (Congress and SP) to hide their misdeeds.

He asked the Congress whether the attack on BJP MPs was constitutional. "Was pushing away an elderly (MP) constitutional? Was tearing bills on SC/ST and women's interest constitutional?" He said the Congress and the SP should apologise to the people of the country for, what he said, creating schism of hatred in the country.

