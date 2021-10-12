Evaluation Underway, Says Centre On Covid Vaccine For Children In India

The vaccine will be launched after approval from the drug regulator (Representational)

The Covid vaccine for children is currently being evaluated, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar said Tuesday, adding, the vaccine will be launched after expert recommendation and approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI).

"Work and evaluation are going on. Discussions are going on with the expert committee after which there will be a review. DGCI has not approved. Experts will give their recommendation and only then the vaccine will come and whenever it comes, you will come to know that," she said.

"The process is on and we don't interfere in this matter. We will go ahead after discussions with experts," the minister said.

Bharat Biotech, the manufacturer of Covaxin, has submitted data for clinical trials in the age group of 2-18 years to Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

The data has been thoroughly reviewed by the Subject Experts Committee and it has given a positive recommendation, sources said.