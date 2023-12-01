Ethics Panel Report On Mahua Moitra To Be Tabled In Parliament On Monday

Mahua Moitra can be expelled only if the House votes in favour of the panel's recommendation. (File)

The report of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommending the expulsion of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in a "cash-for-query" case will be tabled in the lower house of Parliament on Monday.

According to the agenda papers circulated by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Ethics Committee chairperson Vinod Kumar Sonkar will lay on the table of the House the panel's first report.

The committee, at a meeting on November 9, adopted its report recommending Mahua Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha over the "cash-for-query" allegation.

Six members of the panel voted in favour of the report, including Congress MP Preneet Kaur who had earlier been suspended from the party. Four members of the panel belonging to opposition parties submitted dissent notes.

The opposition members termed the report a "fixed match" and said the complaint filed by BJP Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey, which the panel reviewed, was not supported by a "shred of evidence".

Mahua Moitra can be expelled only if the House votes in favour of the panel's recommendation.

The Winter Session of Parliament begins on Monday and is scheduled to continue till December 22.

