Ethics Panel Likely To Submit Report On Mahua Moitra In Parliament Tomorrow: Sources

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra faces cash-for-query allegations

The parliamentary ethics committee is likely to present its report on the cash-for-query allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in the Lok Sabha tomorrow.

If the report is presented, the committee will suggest parliament to expel Ms Moitra from parliament.

The Opposition is expected to ask for a division of votes on the report. The BJP has, however, prepared for this and issued a whip to its MPs to remain in the house tomorrow.

Six members of the ethics committee had voted in favour of the report. Four members belonging to the Opposition gave dissent notes. The Opposition has called the report a "fixed match".

Ms Moitra and Opposition MPs had walked out of the ethics committee meeting on November 2 after questioning the way the meeting was conducted. The committee, however, had shot back saying she did not cooperate and left in order to avoid answering more questions.

The Trinamool Congress MP has called Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, who filed the complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), her "jilted ex". Following the complaint, Mr Dubey had led the call to investigate the allegation that Ms Moitra gave her parliament login ID to businessman Darshan Hiranandani to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Though Ms Moitra has refuted the cash-for-query allegations, she admitted to giving her parliamentary login ID to businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

In an affidavit, Mr Hiranandani alleged the Trinamool MP shared her MP email so that he could send her information and she could raise questions in parliament. He alleged she later gave him her parliament login and password for him to post the questions directly.

The ethics committee had reached out to the Information Technology Ministry and the Home Ministry to check alleged misuse of the parliament login ID and password by Ms Moitra.