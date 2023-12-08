Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Ethics Panel To Submit Report On Mahua Moitra In Parliament Today

The winter session will continue until December 22.

The Parliament reconvenes for Day 5 today and the parliamentary ethics committee will present its report on the cash-for-query allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in the Lok Sabha today. The committee will suggest parliament to expel Ms Moitra from parliament.

The Opposition is expected to ask for a division of votes on the report. The BJP has, however, prepared for this and issued a whip to its MPs to remain in the house.

Yesterday, both houses have been adjourned till 11 am today.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Rajya Sabha yesterday that India's economy is expanding when other economies are contracting. The Union minister also said India's second quarter growth of 7.6 per cent has been then highest in the world.

Here are the LIVE updates on Winter Session of Parliament:

Dec 08, 2023 11:23 (IST) Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid uproar over listing of ethics panel report on Mahua Moitra

Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon as opposition MPs created an uproar over the listing of the ethics panel report on Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra.

As soon as Speaker Om Birla started the Question Hour, Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury mentioned the report recommending the expulsion of Ms Moitra in a "cash-for-query" case.

Speaker Birla said the matter is listed, and he will give time to the MPs to speak when the business is taken up. "The matter has not been taken up yet... Question Hour is your time, you can ask questions," he said.

"This is not as per the rules of procedure. It is there in the list of business, when it is taken up I will provide you enough time to speak," Mr Birla said.

As the din continued, the speaker adjourned the House till 12 noon

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid uproar over listing of ethics panel report on TMC MP Mahua Moitra

TMC MP Mahua Moitra says, "Maa Durga aa gayi hai, ab dekhenge...Jab naash manuj par chhata hai, pehle vivek mar jaata hai. They have started 'vastraharan' and now you will watch 'Mahabharat ka rann'."

Ethics Panel report on her to be tabled in Lok Sabha today.

Dec 08, 2023 10:15 (IST) Mahua Moitra Report In Parliament Today, May Be Expelled From Lok Sabha

An Ethics Committee report on cash-for-query allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra is expected in the Lok Sabha today.

If tabled, the report, which recommends Ms Moitra be expelled, will trigger an explosive stand-off between the ruling BJP and the opposition, which has demanded a division of votes to determine the Trinamool leader's immediate political future.

Mahua Moitra, who can only be expelled if the House votes in favour of the Ethics Committee's report, which declared it found her actions "highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal".

The BJP, though, is believed to be well-prepped and a three-line whip (the strictest possible) was issued to its MPs; this means they are expected to be present and vote in line with the party's position.

The report was to have been tabled on Monday, the opening day of this session of Parliament, which concludes on December 22.



Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice to discuss the condition of Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu and seeking directions to the Central Government for immediate action to release a minimum of Rs 5100 crore to facilitate comprehensive and effective relief efforts.



Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha and demands discussion on the death penalty to 8 ex-Indian Navy personnel in Qatar.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, to discuss the air quality crisis in Delhi.

BJP MP Zara Keshri Devi Singh and Congress MP Rajani Ashokrao Patil are to present three hundred sixtieth, three hundred sixty-first, three hundred sixty-second and three hundred sixty-third reports (English and Hindi) of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture in the Rajya Sabha today.