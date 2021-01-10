'Don't Reply To Any Message': Esha Deol After Instagram Account Hacked

Esha Deol display name has been changed to "Instagram Support" (File)

Actor Esha Deol on Sunday said her Instagram account has been hacked and alerted her followers to not engage with it in case they receive a message from her profile.

Ms Deol took to Twitter and shared a screenshot where she received a "copyright violation" message, after which the security of her Instagram account was compromised.

Her display name has been changed to "Instagram Support".

"This morning my official Instagram account ''imeshadeol'' got hacked, so please don't reply to any message if you received any from my Instagram account. Sorry for the inconvenience," the 39-year-old actor wrote.

This morning my official Instagram account imeshadeol got Hacked , so please don't reply to any msg if you received any from my Instagram account. Sorry for the inconvenience.

Insta Id : imeshadeol pic.twitter.com/AbLg79WxIY — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) January 10, 2021

Recently, legendary singer Asha Bhosle, actor-politician Urmila Matondkar, celebrity interior designer Sussanne Khan, actor Vikrant Massey and choreographer-director Farah Khan's social media accounts were also hacked.

