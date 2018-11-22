Erstwhile Royal Family Lends Support To Sachin Pilot For Rajasthan Polls

Sachin Pilot is contesting the Assembly election from Tonk in Rajasthan. (File)

The erstwhile royal family of Tonk has extended support to Congress candidate Sachin Pilot who is contesting the upcoming Assembly election from Tonk constituency in Rajasthan.

The titular nawab of Tonk, Aftab Ali Khan, urged the members of his clan to vote for Mr Pilot. The family has significant influence in the town but it is not politically involved.

The BJP has fielded Transport Minister Yoonus Khan, who is the party's only Muslim face in the elections, against Mr Pilot from the Tonk seat.

"The future belongs to youth and...we are with Pilot. The public is wiser than any political leader and they know the ethos and problems of Tonk town. Pilot has represented Ajmer Lok sabha constituency and he too understands Tonk well," Mr Khan told PTI.

He said there was no industries in the town and education was also a problem. "I believe Pilot is the most suitable candidate for resolving these issues," Mr Khan, who is the patron of Anjuman (society) Khandan-e-Amiria Tonk, said.