Eric Garcetti's Nomination As India Envoy Cleared By US Senate

Eric Garcetti, President Joe Biden's close aide, was confirmed as US Ambassador to India after the Senate on Wednesday voted on his nomination, filling a key diplomatic position after a gap of two years.

The Senate voted 52-42 advancing the former Los Angeles mayor's nomination that caps off months of stasis for Garcetti.

The former mayor's nomination was pending before the US Congress since July 2021 when he was nominated for the prestigious diplomatic posting by Biden. The position has remained vacant for more than two years.

Mr Garcetti's nomination was not brought to the Senate floor for a vote during the last Congress as the ruling Democratic Party did not have enough support to get him through.

The 52-year-old was not confirmed by the Senate in President Biden's first two years in office amid concerns by some lawmakers that the then-mayor had not adequately handled allegations against a former senior adviser of sexual assault and harassment.

President Biden renominated Garcetti to the same position in January this year.

The last US ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster, stepped down in January 2021 after the change of government in America.