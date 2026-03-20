On Frequent Visits To Delhi, EPS' Reply After Meeting Amit Shah

Signalling a decisive push towards the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said seat-sharing talks with the BJP would be finalised within four days after his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Palaniswami expressed confidence that the alliance negotiations would be concluded "smoothly" through a "give-and-take policy" based on winnability, taking a swipe at the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for delays in its own seat-sharing exercise.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal is expected to visit Chennai on Saturday, adding momentum to the alliance-building process. The AIADMK is also preparing to release its election manifesto within a week.

Seat-sharing buzz and alliance contours

While Palaniswami refrained from disclosing exact numbers, sources indicate the AIADMK is keen to contest around 165 seats, leaving approximately 27 for the Bharatiya Janata Party, 17 for the Pattali Makkal Katchi, nine for TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK, and three for the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC).

In the 2021 assembly elections, the BJP and PMK contested 20 and 23 seats, respectively, winning four and five seats. The revised formula indicates a recalibration of alliance strengths ahead of a high-stakes election.

Palaniswami made it clear that no new parties are expected to join the AIADMK front, stating that political alignments in the state are largely settled between the AIADMK and the DMK-led blocs.

'Why I visit Delhi'

Amid criticism that the AIADMK has allowed the BJP to play a dominant role despite leading the alliance and that he frequently travels to Delhi to meet BJP leaders in a big shift from J Jayalalithaa's style of leadership, EPS, as Palaniswami is addressed, defended his outreach.

He said his visits to the national capital were necessary, as senior BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, are occupied with elections across multiple states, and coordination at that level requires him to travel.

"I have come to meet Amit Shah twice, as he is busy with elections in five states," he noted.

No talks with Vijay's TVK

Dismissing speculation, Palaniswami categorically said there were no discussions with actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), ruling out any possibility of an alliance.

"Neither we nor TVK held talks," he asserted, indicating a straight contest between the two major Dravidian formations and their allies.

Political messaging and criticism of DMK

Targeting the ruling DMK, Palaniswami alleged a collapse of law and order in the state, citing rising crimes against women and corruption. He also claimed the government had failed to implement major schemes.

At the same time, he attempted damage control over recent controversies, saying former AIADMK ministers who made objectionable remarks about women had "realised their mistake and apologised."

An existential battle for AIADMK

The 2026 Assembly election is being widely seen as a make-or-break moment for the AIADMK and Palaniswami. Since the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the party has suffered three consecutive electoral setbacks - the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the 2021 Assembly election.

The AIADMK had fought the 2019 and 2021 elections in alliance with the BJP, a partnership often viewed as a political liability in Tamil Nadu. Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the two parties parted ways and contested separately, only to draw a blank.

For Palaniswami personally, the stakes are equally high. He is yet to lead the party to an electoral victory, making the upcoming election a crucial test of his leadership and the AIADMK's future trajectory.