"Epitome Of Shakti": Top Border Officer Praises Women's Role In Op Sindoor

The women troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Akhnoor stood shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts during the Operation Sindoor.

According to BSF DIG Varinder Dutta, the BSF was ready for everything, and as soon as the enemy attacked the Indian posts, the BSF retaliated with indiscriminate fire. He further asserted that the woman proved that they are the epitome of "shakti".

"We were ready for everything. As soon as the enemy started attacking our posts, we retaliated with indiscriminate fire, destroying eight of their forward posts... We destroyed their aerial surveillance system also, in addition to one launching pad. Women soldiers in the force stood shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts. They proved that women are the epitome of 'shakti'. Our female company commander completely destroyed one enemy post", Varinder Dutta told ANI.

In Samba, a BSF officer said that they need to get rid of the word "women trooper." He asserted that women are "no less" than men in uniform and revealed that when the cross-border firing increased, the women officers were given the option to shift to the Battalion headquarters, but they continued their duties.

"We need to get done with the word 'woman trooper'; women have fought like true soldiers. They are no less than men in uniform. They executed all responsibilities effectively. When the cross-border firing increased, they were given an option to shift to the Battalion headquarters and continue with their duties there, but I am happy that no woman trooper backed away. They all were determined to perform their duties here and prove their worth", the BSF officer said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a major infiltration bid by 45-50 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on May 8, using heavy mortar fire to destroy enemy posts after Pakistan attempted to facilitate the infiltration along the International Border (IB) under the cover of ceasefire violations, BSF officials confirmed to ANI.

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) SS Mand, the BSF effectively responded to the shelling, destroyed enemy posts, and prevented the terrorists from entering Indian territory. The BSF official also added that the forces were well prepared and responded with heavy bombardment to stop the infiltration facilitated by Pakistan.

India had launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. India launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Indian Armed Forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. The two countries have reached an understanding to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan DGMO to his Indian counterpart.

