Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav On Brazil's New Proposal To Protect Trees

Brazil has tabled a proposal for the Tropical Forests Forever Facility (TFFF), a "pay-for-performance" fund that could become the planet's largest multilateral mechanism for tropical forest conservation, said Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav ahead of the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30) summit kicking off next week.

The initiative promises steady payments to countries for keeping trees standing, verified by satellites, with 20 per cent of the funds earmarked for Indigenous peoples, flipping the economic incentives that have driven rampant deforestation.

"The world recognises the vital role of tropical forests in combating carbon emissions and preserving biodiversity," Bhupender Yadav stated in a briefing.

He said that tropical nations like Brazil, hosting the conference in the Amazon heartland, are uniquely positioned to lead. "Brazil is one of the richest global reservoirs of tropical forests. This proposal will mobilise investments to prevent deforestation while supporting local communities," he said

Hosting COP30 in Belem marks a symbolic homecoming for the Amazon, where Brazil holds one of the world's richest rainforest reservoirs. The TFFF aims to integrate conservation into global mitigation efforts, mobilising billions to halt the loss of carbon sinks, biodiversity, and water cycles amid soaring commodity demands.

The Stakes Are Stark

From 2002 to 2022, tropical primary rainforests vanished by 8%-an expanse the size of Pakistan-according to Global Forest Watch. Deforestation persists everywhere except Brazil and Indonesia, fueled by illegal logging, subsidies, and governance failures.

COP30 marks the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement and follows heightened global tensions over the US withdrawal from climate commitments under the Trump administration.

"Despite geopolitical challenges, from Ukraine to Gaza, the world must unite on climate. India represents the Global South, advocating for equity in negotiations," Bhupendra Yadav said.

A parallel priority is rationalising adaptation indicators under the Paris Agreement's Article 7. "Indicators must align with national circumstances, track finance, technology, and capacity flows, and respect data sovereignty. Developing countries face unique vulnerabilities-we demand flexibility to avoid undue burdens," Bhupendra Yadav said.

Bhupendra Yadav highlighted India's leadership in renewables, with capacity surging from 2.7 GW in 2014 to 127 GW today-a 45-fold increase. "We've reduced emissions intensity while representing groups like LMDCs and BRICS," he said.

On domestic fronts, he addressed Delhi's air pollution, crediting BS-6 fuel shifts and industrial crackdowns for progress, though levels remain elevated. He also celebrated wildlife milestones. India's cheetah reintroduction has produced a third generation, with forest cover gains ranking the country third globally in net increase, as per UN reports.

As COP30 begins on November 11, Bhupendra Yadav affirmed India's role in fostering consensus. "This is a sentimental COP-restoring faith in multilateralism post-Paris. We'll push ethical dialogues, blending science with spirituality, as inspired by Prime Minister Modi's Panchamrit principles," he said.

Countries at the upcoming COP30 climate summit will fiercely negotiate adaptation indicators to measure progress on resilience-building, while prioritising operationalising the global stocktake first launched in Dubai, with its modalities and procedures slated for COP33 in 2028, alongside intensified talks on climate finance, the technology implementation program, and the gender action plan to advance equitable just transitions and mitigation worldwide.

Key Agenda Items Include:

- Climate Finance: Pushing for multilateral bank reforms and private sector mobilisation to meet the $100 billion annual pledge, with new proposals on scaling flows.

- Just Transition and Mitigation: Advancing work programs for equitable shifts from fossil fuels.

- Technology Implementation: Operationalising transfers to bridge the gap exposed in the Dubai Global Stocktake.

- Gender Action Plan: Integrating women's roles in resilience-building.