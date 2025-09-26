"Entirely Baseless": India Rejects NATO Chief's Claim On PM-Putin Discussion

Rubbishing NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte's claim that, after US President Donald Trump imposed a penalty on India for buying Russian oil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to "explain his strategy" on Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs has termed it "entirely baseless".

In a statement on Friday, the ministry also said it expects the leadership of NATO to be more responsible while making such statements and emphasised that speculative remarks about "conversations that never occurred" are "unacceptable".

"We have seen the statement by NATO Secretary-General Mr Mark Rutte regarding a purported phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin. The statement is factually incorrect and entirely baseless. At no point has Prime Minister Modi spoken with President Putin in the manner suggested. No such conversation has taken place," the ministry said in the statement.

"We expect the leadership of an important institution like NATO to exercise greater responsibility and accuracy in public statements. Speculative or careless remarks that misrepresent the Prime Minister's engagements or suggest conversations that never occurred are unacceptable," it added.

The Ministry of External Affairs also reiterated India's stand that its energy import decisions are made keeping national interests and economic security in mind.

"As previously stated, India's energy imports are meant to ensure predictable and affordable energy costs to the Indian consumer. India will continue taking all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security," it said.

Speaking to CNN on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York, Mr Rutte, who had earlier called Mr Trump "daddy", had claimed the US president's 50% tariffs on India - including a 25% penalty for buying Russian oil - were having a "big impact" on Moscow.

"This (tariff) immediately impacts Russia because that means Delhi is now on the phone with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, and Narendra Modi is asking him, 'I support you, but could you explain your strategy to me because I have now been hit by these 50% tariffs by the United States'," he said.