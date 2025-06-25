"They Fight Like Hell, You Have To...": Trump On Using The F-Word On Live TV

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte praised US President Donald Trump for brokering the Israel-Iran ceasefire during a press conference in The Hague today, going as far as calling Trump "daddy" in an unusual compliment.

NATO leaders are preparing for a two-day summit that could either unify the 32-member alliance around a new defence spending pledge or deepen existing divisions.

Rutte credited Trump for driving allies to commit more funds, saying it "wouldn't have happened" without him. Leaders formally agreed to raise annual defence spending to 5% of GDP, meeting a demand Trump has pushed for years.

"Today we will decide to go to 5%," Rutte declared.

Earlier, he described Trump as "a man of strength" and "a man of peace," applauding him for securing the ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

Rutte also praised the US bombing campaign on Iran's nuclear facilities, where 14 bunker-busting bombs, each weighing 13,000kg (30,000lb), were deployed, calling it "extremely impressive." He said the strikes signalled to other nations that Trump is "a man of peace" prepared to wield the "enormous strength of the US military."

Trump, for his part, likened the conflict between Israel and Iran to "two kids in a school yard" fighting. "They fight like hell. You can't stop them. Let them fight for about two, three minutes. Then it's easier to stop them," he said.

Rutte added, "Then daddy has to sometimes use strong language."

"You have to use strong language. You have to use a certain word," Trump responded.

Trump dropped the 'f-word' live on TV when he expressed frustration when Iran and Israel violated the ceasefire. "Israel and Iran have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f**k they're doing", the US President had said.

The fragile ceasefire hung over the summit on Wednesday, amid reports that US intelligence assessments suggest the bombing has only set Iran's nuclear program back by a few months, despite Trump's claims that it was "obliterated."

Trump pushed back on the intelligence, saying, "The intelligence says we don't know. It could've been very severe. That's what the intelligence suggests. It was very severe. There was obliteration."

He further stated, "That hit ended the war," drawing a parallel to the end of World War II. "I don't want to use an example of Hiroshima. I don't want to use an example of Nagasaki. But that was essentially the same thing. That ended that war."

Meanwhile, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced an investigation into how those classified intelligence findings were leaked.

