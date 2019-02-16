Ensure Safety Of People From Jammu And Kashmir: Home Ministry To States

Police in the states and UTs have been told to ensure safety of people from Jammu and Kashmir

The Home Ministry today told all the states and Union Territories to ensure the safety of people from Jammu and Kashmir after it received reports of harassment and threats against them, as the nation mourned the deaths of 40 CRPF soldiers in a car bomb attack two days ago.

"There have been some reports of students and other residents of Jammu and Kashmir experiencing threats and intimidation in the wake of terrorist attack in Pulwama," said a Home Ministry official. "Therefore, the MHA today issued an advisory to all states and UTs to take necessary measures to ensure their safety and security," he said.

In Dehradun, some Kashmiri students staying as tenants at local homes alleged they were asked to vacate by the homeowners, who fear attacks on their properties, according to news agency PTI. Similar reports also came from Haryana.

"This refers to the circulation of news regarding the harassment of Kashmir-based students in Dehradun. In this regard it is informed that the authorities from Jammu and Kashmir Police have spoken to the authorities concerned in Dehradun Police," a police spokesperson said in Dehradun, adding they are in touch with student representatives from Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said anyone from the state who is living outside and needs assistance can contact them. People on social media also posted several helpline numbers.

J&K #Police has established a #helpline for the #assistance of #Students/#generalpublic who are presently staying outside J&K in case they find any difficulty. You can call us for any kind of assistance on 0194-2451515. @JmuKmrPolice - Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) February 16, 2019

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also requested the centre to ensure security for people from the state who are living across the country. "My earnest appeal to Rajnath Singh ji to please issue directions to all state governments to take special care in areas/colleges/institutions where Kashmiris are residing/studying. They are soft targets in a surcharged atmosphere," Mr Abdullah tweeted on Friday.

Another former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti, asked the Home Minister to take steps to prevent intimidation and harassment of students from Jammu and Kashmir.

The CRPF soldiers were killed when their convoy was hit by a car bomb on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Thursday. The 22-year-old terrorist, Adil Ahmad Dar, was a school dropout who lived only 10 km from the blast site. The Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed led by Masood Azhar, who is roaming freely in that country, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

India has lodged a strong protest against Pakistan and has asked the international community to exert pressure on the Imran Khan government to stop giving shelter to terrorists on its soil.