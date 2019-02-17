Nation Pays Respect To CRPF Soldiers Killed In Pulwama: Updates

Almost every country has condemned the Pulwama attack

The bodies of the soldiers killed in an attack by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama reached their homes on Saturday. In an emotional moment, hundreds gathered to pay their respect to the soldiers. People stood on roads with flowers, holding the national flag to receive the soldiers' bodies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman, along with Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had paid tributes to the 40 CRPF soldiers as their bodies arrived at the Palam airport.

Over 40 counties have condemned the terror attack with the US taking a strong stance against Pakistan. After withdrawing the 'Most Favoured Nation' status granted to Pakistan in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, India on Saturday hiked the basic customs duty on all goods imported from the neighbouring country to 200%.

Global pressure is building on Pakistan to act against perpetrators of the attack. Despite Chinese reservations, New Delhi has urged the international community to back the naming of JeM leader Masood Azhar as a "UN designated terrorist". The United States has also asked Pakistan to "immediately end support and safe haven to all terrorist groups".

Here are the updates of the story: