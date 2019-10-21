'Enrich Festival Of Democracy': PM Tweets As Voting Begins In 19 States

Haryana and Maharashtra elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi asked voters to come out in large numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked people in Haryana and Maharashtra to go out in large numbers and vote in the elections to the state assemblies. Altogether, by-elections are also being held on 53 seats in 17 states and one Union Territory. The counting of votes will take place on Thursday.

"Elections are taking place for Haryana and Maharashtra assemblies. There are also by-polls taking place in various parts of India. I urge voters in these states and seats to turnout in record numbers and enrich the festival of democracy. I hope youngsters vote in large numbers," PM Modi tweeted this morning.

The BJP is looking for a second term in both Haryana and Maharashtra. The Congress, yet to recover from its defeat in the national election, is battling factionalism, rebellion by leaders and defections in both the states.

Its ally in Maharashtra, Sharad Paward's Nationalist Congress Party, is struggling. For Maharashtra's 288 seats, the BJP is continuing its alliance with Shiv Sena, despite their rocky relationship over the last five years.

Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are set for mini assembly elections - 15 seats in one and 11 in the other are to have by-elections.

In Maharashtra, the BJP is contesting on 150 seats, the Shiv Sena on 124 seats. The rest of the 288 seats are for smaller allies. In the opposition camp, the Congress is contesting 146 seats, the Nationalist Congress Party on 117 seats. The Sena-BJP alliance currently hold 217 seats, the Congress and the NCP 56 seats.

In Haryana, the ruling BJP is locked in contest with the Congress and the fledgling JJP (Jannayak Janta Party) for the 90 assembly seats. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has set a target of 75 of 90 assembly seats. Last time, the BJP won 48 seats, the Congress 17.

