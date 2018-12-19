Engineering Student Allegedly Gang-Raped By 4 Men In Agra

Police said the accused are still absconding. (Representational)

Highlights The student was on her way to a coaching centre Two men on a bike allegedly intercepted and grabbed her She was gang-raped at the Poiya Ghat on the banks of the Yamuna: police

An engineering student who was going to a coaching centre in Agra was allegedly gang-raped by four men on the banks of the Yamuna river.

The first-year Bachelor of Technology student was riding a scooty to the coaching centre on Tuesday evening when two men on a motorcycle intercepted and grabbed her, the police said. They took her to a secluded spot on the banks of the river and gang-raped her, the police said.

The girl suffered head injuries. She has been admitted to SN Medical College Hospital in Agra.

According to the girl, two other boys were already there at the spot. They took turns to rape her, the complaint said.

Later, she reached home with help from a passer-by. Her parents filed a police complaint late on Tuesday evening.

The accused are on the run, senior police officer Prashant Verma said.