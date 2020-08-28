Enforcement Directorate Summons Goa Hotelier Gaurav Arya In Sushant Rajput Death Case

The Enforcement Directorate has asked Gaurav Arya to appear before the agency before August 31

In a development related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday put a notice at Gaurav Arya's hotel in Panaji asking him to appear before the agency before August 31.

ED officials arrived at Hotel Tamarind, a resort run by Gaurav Arya in North Goa's Anjuna beach village, and pasted the notice on the hotel gate after they could not meet the hotelier.

The notice said that Gaurav Arya will have to report to Enforcement Directorate Assistant Director Rajiv Kumar on August 31 at 11 am in connection to the case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.