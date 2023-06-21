Raids In Mumbai Over Alleged Scam Linked To Jumbo Covid Centre

Enforcement Directorate had registered a case to investigate the money laundering angle, official said.

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted raids at 15 locations in Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case against businessman Sujit Patkar, an official said.

Patkar and his three partners allegedly bagged Mumbai civic body contracts fraudulently for managing COVID-19 field hospitals during the pandemic, the official said.

The raids were being conducted at locations of some officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other people, including IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal, in connection with the COVID-19 hospital management contracts, he said.

The Azad Maidan police station in Mumbai registered a forgery case against Lifeline Hospital Management Services firm, Patkar and his three partners in August last year.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in January this year in connection with alleged irregularities in award of contracts for the health facilities during the pandemic.

Sujit Patkar is said to be a close associate of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

