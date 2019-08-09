Probe Agency Interrogates Trinamool MP Satabdi Roy In Saradha Scam

The ED interrogated Satabdi Roy at its Salt Lake office

Enforcement Directorate (ED) interrogated Trinamool Congress MP Satabdi Roy at its Salt Lake office on Thursday in connection with the Saradha scam.

Ms Roy was the brand ambassador of one of the companies of Saradha Group, along with actor Mithun Chakraborty.

Last month, former TMC MP Kunal Ghosh had appeared before the ED for questioning in connection with the chit fund case.

The Saradha Group financial scandal was a major scam caused by the collapse of a ponzi scheme run by the conglomerate. The multi-crore-rupee chit fund scam allegedly involves several key leaders from the Trinamool Congress

