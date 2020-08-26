Probe Agency Files Chargesheet Against Patna Businessman In Government Fraud Case

The economic offences wing sought to award punishment to the accused.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against businessman Dibesh Kumar Chaudhary and others before a special court in Patna in connection with a case related to embezzlement of government funds.

According to the ED, Chaudhary is the proprietor of Jagdamba Food Centre and allegedly committed money laundering and confiscated assets worth Rs 2.04 crore in the form of movable and immovable properties in his name and in the name of his family members.

"The ED initiated investigation under the provisions of PMLA on the basis of three FIRs registered by Laheraisarai Police against Dibesh Kumar Chaudhary under Section 420 (cheating inducing delivery of property) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for embezzlement of Government funds to the tune of Rs 20.32 crores and investing the same in his own name as well as in the name of his family members," the ED said in a release.

It said that the investigation under PMLA revealed that the accused Dibesh Kumar Chaudhary has acquired movable and immovable properties out of the proceeds of crime.

"Dibesh Kumar Chaudhary, proprietor of Jagdamba Food Centre entered into two agreements with Bihar State Food and Civil Services Supplies Corporation Ltd for supply of custom milled rice out of the paddy supplied to Jagdamba Food Centre," the release said.

"But Jagdamba Food Centre did not supply custom milled rice as per the agreements. Dibesh Kumar Chaudhary has also filed an affidavit wherein he undertook to pay the price of the wheat he procured from BSFCSC, Darbhanga, but did not pay the price of the wheat and thereby causing loss to the Government exchequer to the tune of Rs 20.32 crore," it added.

The ED said provisional attachment order was issued attaching properties amounting to Rs 2.04 crore on April 15, 2019 and the adjudicating authority under PMLA had confirmed the attachment.

Notably, Chaudhary was arrested on June 29, 2020, and is currently in judicial custody.

