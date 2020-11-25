'Power Being Misused': Sharad Pawar On Action Against Sena MLA

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday launched an attack on the BJP, accusing it of misusing power because it was not being able to form government in Maharashtra.

He was speaking to reporters following the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) raid at properties linked to Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik in Maharashtra, in connection with a money-laundering case.

The manner in which the Aghadi government has been receiving support from the common people, it has caused despair in the opposite side (in the BJP), he said.

"...it has been a year now that power in Maharashtra is eluding (the BJP). On realising this, the power in their hand (at the Centre) is being misused. Nothing else," Mr Pawar said.

Reacting to the ED action against Mr Sarnaik, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said central agencies are being misused to target political opponents.

Meanwhile, Mr Pawar made light of Union minister and BJP leader, Raosaheb Danve's comments that his party will form government in Maharashtra in the next two to three months.

"I did not know him as an astrology expert, an aspect which I have got introduced to now," the former Union minister quipped.

Mr Pawar attributed another BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis's reported remark that the MVA government was formed with dishonesty to pain caused by the loss of power in Maharashtra.

"One feel pained after losing power, I can understand. So, such words are used due to that pain even by those who generally won't use such words.

"We need not take such words seriously because they are restless due to loss of power," he said.