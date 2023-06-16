Encounter Underway Between Security Forces And Terrorists In J&K's Kupwara

On June 13, two terrorists were neutralised in a joint operation of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the border area of Kupwara district.

The gun battle broke out in Jumagund area of Kupwara district. (Representational)

Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir:

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday, police said

"An encounter has started between #terrorists and joint parties of Army & Police on a specific input of Kupwara Police in Jumagund area of LoC of #Kupwara district. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

More details awaited.

"Two terrorists have been neutralised in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of Kupwara district. Search still continues," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet on Tuesday.

