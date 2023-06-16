Encounter Underway Between Security Forces And Terrorists In J&K's Kupwara

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday, police said
"An encounter has started between #terrorists and joint parties of Army & Police on a specific input of Kupwara Police in Jumagund area of LoC of #Kupwara district. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.
More details awaited.
On June 13, two terrorists were neutralised in a joint operation of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the border area of Kupwara district.
"Two terrorists have been neutralised in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of Kupwara district. Search still continues," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet on Tuesday.
