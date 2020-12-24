Encounter Breaks Out In Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

The anti-terror operation took place in Kreeri area ofd district. (ANI)

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Wanigam Payeen in Kreeri area of Baramulla district of north Kashmir this morning following information about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired at the forces, who retaliated.

The operation is on and further details are awaited, the official said.