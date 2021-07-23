Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists, Security Forces In J&K's Baramulla

No casualties have been reported so far, the police said (Representational)

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district Thursday, the police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Sopore's Warpora area, following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces' positions, which was retaliated, he said.

Two terrorists are believed to be trapped inside the cordoned area, the official said, adding that no casualties have been reported so far.