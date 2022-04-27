Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists, Security Forces In J&K's Pulwama

Police said search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire. (Representational)

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Mitrigam area of Pulwama following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

#Encounter has started at #Mitrigam area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) April 27, 2022

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire at the security forces.

No casualties were reported in the gunbattle so far, the official said.

