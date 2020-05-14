Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists And Security Forces In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Yamrach area of the south Kashmir district during the night after receiving specific input on the presence of terrorists, a police official said.

Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists And Security Forces In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Yamrach area (Representational)

Srinagar:

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said on Thursday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Yamrach area of the south Kashmir district during the night after receiving specific input on the presence of terrorists, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists shot at a search party. Reinforcements have been sent to the area, the official said.

Further details were awaited.

Comments
Jammu And KashmirKulgam district

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com