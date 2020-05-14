Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists And Security Forces In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Yamrach area (Representational)

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said on Thursday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Yamrach area of the south Kashmir district during the night after receiving specific input on the presence of terrorists, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists shot at a search party. Reinforcements have been sent to the area, the official said.

Further details were awaited.