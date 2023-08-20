Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists In J&K's Pulwama

There were no reports of any casualty on either side. (Representational)

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

"Encounter has started in Larrow-Parigam area of #Pulwama. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said on X (formerly Twitter).

