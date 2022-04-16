Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists In J&K

A gunbattle was on and further details were awaited, the official said.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Acting on specific input about the presence of terrorists in Watnar area of Kokernag in the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said the hiding terrorists fired at the security forces, who retaliated.

A gunbattle was on and further details were awaited, the official said.

