4 Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian District: Police

Four terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday, police said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Pinjora area of the district in South Kashmir this morning after receiving information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fired on personnel of a search party, who retaliated. In the exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed.

Police have not revealed the identity of the terrorists killed or their group affiliation as part of a new policy to prevent youngsters from joining terrorist ranks.

This is the second encounter in the Shopian district in the past 24 hours.

Five Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, including a self-styled commander, were killed in a gun battle with security forces in the district''s Reban area on Sunday.