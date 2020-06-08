4 Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian District: Police

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Pinjora area of the district in South Kashmir this morning after receiving information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

This is the second encounter in the Shopian district in the past 24 hours.

Four terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday, police said.

He said the operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fired on personnel of a search party, who retaliated. In the exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed.

Police have not revealed the identity of the terrorists killed or their group affiliation as part of a new policy to prevent youngsters from joining terrorist ranks.

Five Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, including a self-styled commander, were killed in a gun battle with security forces in the district''s Reban area on Sunday.

