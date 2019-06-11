Emmanuel Macron Invites PM Modi To Attend G7 Summit In France

The 45th summit of the G7 group of countries will take place from August 24 to August 26 in Biarritz in France.

All India | | Updated: June 11, 2019 03:05 IST
PM Modi will be a special invitee at a session of thr G7 summit in France in August.


New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted an invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the outreach session of the G7 Summit in Biarritz as a special invitee, said a senior official on Monday.

"The prime minister has received an invitation from the President of France Emmanuel Macron to attend the outreach session at the G-7 Summit in Biarritz as a special invitee," said Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

He was responding to queries relating to comments of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne regarding the invitation extended to India.

"The invitation is a reflection of the personal chemistry between the two leaders, a demonstration of our deepening strategic partnership and recognition of India as a major economic power. PM has accepted the invitation to attend the event which will also include a bilateral component, Mr Kumar added.

