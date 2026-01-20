Advertisement

Russia Not Yet Invited To Proposed G7 Meeting In Paris: Kremlin

US President Donald Trump had earlier posted a message from Emmanuel Macron in which the French president had suggested organising a G7 summit in Paris to which Russia could be invited on the sidelines.

The French president's entourage confirmed he had offered to host such a summit and invite Moscow.

Russia has not yet received any invitation for a proposed G7 meeting in Paris, the Kremlin said Tuesday, after the French president's entourage confirmed he had offered to host such a summit and invite Moscow officials.

Asked by AFP whether Russia had received such invitation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov replied: "No, it has not."

