Elon Musk, Pune Software Developer And Their Twitter Banter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is highly active on Twitter these days, also it seems that he is fond of replying regularly to a Pune-based Indian Software developer, Pranay Pathole, who is working for Tata Consultancy Services.

On Monday, in a tweet Mr Musk said that he is not running Mr Pathole's Twitter account. Mr Pathole tweeted, "Many people think that @elonmusk runs my Twitter account. And it's TRUE. He's a super busy guy, building rockets, making life multiplanetary, building futuristic electric vehicles, digging tunnels. And somehow he finds time to run multiple Twitter account. YES ".

Many people think that @elonmusk runs my Twitter account. And it's TRUE. He's a super busy guy, building rockets, making life multiplanetary, building futuristic electric vehicles, digging tunnels. And somehow he finds time to run multiple Twitter account. YES 🤣 — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) May 22, 2022

In response to the tweet, Mr Musk replied, "Haha I don't even have a burner Twitter account! I do have a cheesy secret Instagram account, so I can click on links that friends send me."

Mr Pathole has more than 1.6 lakh followers on Twitter. Mr Musk and Mr Pathole are friends on Twitter.

Mr Musk is often spotted replying to Mr Pathole's tweets.

