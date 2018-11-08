Eleven 'Gangsters' Arrested In Sonipat After Exchange Of Fire, Say Police

The police fired back injuring two of the gangsters. (File photo)

The Haryana police arrested 11 alleged gangsters after a brief exchange of fire near Sonipat.

Around 10 illegal weapons and Rs 10.23 lakh cash were recovered from them, an official said today.

The police raided the gangsters' hideout on a tip-off and ordered them to surrender, but they opened fire on the police team, injuring an official.

The police also fired back injuring two of the "gangsters".

All three injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, the police said.

The police official also seized 82 live cartridges from them, the official said, adding the police had earlier announced a reward of Rs 50,000 each for the arrest of five of them.

All the 11 arrested together face about three dozen cases of murder, attempt to murder, loot and kidnapping for ransom, the police said.