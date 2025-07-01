Advertisement
Delhi Police On Alert As Gangster Neeraj Bawana Gets Parole For A Day

Multiple security layers have been deployed to escort Bawana, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, the source said.



  • Delhi Police increased security after gangster Neeraj Bawana got one-day parole to visit his wife
  • Gangster Bawana is currently imprisoned in Tihar Jail and escorted under multiple security layers
  • Teams are stationed along the route from Tihar Jail to Shadipur hospital to prevent incidents
New Delhi:

The Delhi Police has stepped up security after jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana was granted parole for a day to visit his ailing wife at a Shadipur hospital on Tuesday, a police source said.

Multiple security layers have been deployed to escort Bawana, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, the source said.

"Multiple teams have been positioned along the route from Tihar Jail to the hospital to prevent any untoward incident and any gang-related threats," he added.

Security arrangements have been tightened and elaborate plans are in place to ensure no breach of law and order. Bawana's movement will be closely monitored by special units and district police personnel, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

