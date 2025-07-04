Jailed Tillu Gang Member To Marry During 5-Hour Parole In Delhi Today

Gangster Amit alias Dabang, a key member of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang who is lodged in Tihar Jail, will be out on a five-hour parole for his wedding on Friday.

The wedding is scheduled to take place at Tajpur village in Narela - stronghold of Tillu Tajpuriya gang - and is expected to be attended by top gangsters. According to sources, Amit will be escorted directly to the wedding venue by a team of security personnel.

To avoid any untoward incident, a huge contingent of police force has also been deployed in the village, the sources added.

Sunil Balyan, who was known as Tillu Tajpuriya, was beaten to death allegedly by members of the rival Gogi gang inside Tihar Jail in 2023. He headed the infamous Tillu gang for over a decade, before Amit took over the reigns.

Amit was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell in a MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) case in 2020. The police had announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh on information leading to his arrest. He is lodged in jail no. 3 at Tihar.

Amit has been accused of orchestrating the murder of a member of the Gogi gang - known as the Alipore murder case - to avenge the killing of Sunil. He has also been accused of killing Gogi's close aide Monu Nepali near Rohini court in 2018.

Amit's brother Mohit, alias Bunty, was also associated with the Tillu Tajpuriya. After Tillu Tajpuriya's murder, Mohit allegedly died by suicide, further strengthening Amit's position in the gang.

Amit has several cases of murder, extortion and under provisions of the Arms Act against him.

