Elephant Brought For Tiger-Tracking Enters Karnataka Town, Creates Panic

A trained elephant brought in for a tiger-tracking operation caused panic when it entered a town in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district after being bitten by insects on Friday.

The elephant was deployed for tracking tigers near Gundlupet's Kallahalli in Chamarajanagar district. It panicked due to the insect bites, running in confusion and entering the main town area and bus depots.

Videos that have surfaced show the elephant moving through a busy bus depot. The sight of the elephant caused panic among motorists and the public. A motorist can be seen abandoning his two-wheeler as the elephant moves towards him.

Forest Department officer Shivakumar from the Baper range said the elephant had lost direction after the bites and accidentally entered the town.

"Efforts are being made to capture and control the animal. It has now moved toward Madahalli, and no harm has been caused to the public," he said.