Electricity For All, Mega Push For Education As PM Modi Visits J&K Today

Education, healthcare and electricity-for-all, in major infrastructure push in J&K by PM Modi today

A mega push for education and healthcare are among dozens of development projects that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir today. During his day-long visit to the state, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stones for two All India Institutes of Medical Sciences or AIIMS, the country's premier research-cum-healthcare institution - one each in Jammu and Srinagar. But the highlight of PM Modi's visit will be the declaration that Jammu and Kashmir has become one of the first states to have 100 per cent electrification of households under the central government's Saubhagya Scheme.

PM Modi will be visiting Jammu, Srinagar and Leh today. He will also make a stop at the famous Dal lake.

Prime Minister Modi, who in one of his previous visits to the state had said he has a vision of Jammu and Kashmir where he sees "books instead of guns in the hands of the young boys and girls", will launch dozens of educational institutions in the state.

FOCUS ON EDUCATION

Apart from the the two AIIMS institutes in Jammu and Srinagar, PM Modi will also inaugurate the University of Ladakh. The two AIIMS institutes will be built in Vijaypur and Awantipora, a statement from the PM's Office said. Setting up of the two new AIIMS would transform health care facilities, as well as health education and training in state, it said.

The University of Ladakh will be the first-ever university to be set up in Ladakh region of the state. It will be a cluster university comprising degree colleges of Leh, Kargil, Nubra, Zanskar, Drass and Khaltsi. The university will have administrative offices in Leh and Kargil.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the northern regional centre campus of Indian Institute of Mass Communication in Jammu. IIMC is among the leading institutes for journalism and mass communication in the country.

Prime Minister Modi will also digitally launch various projects under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). He will unveil plaques via video-conference to lay foundation stones of 54 new model degree colleges, 11 professional colleges and one women's university across India. He will also inaugurate 16 model degree colleges, and 66 entrepreneurship, innovation and career hubs in India.

Besides these, PM Modi will lay the foundation stones of three model degree colleges in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, Kupwara and Baramulla.

ELECTRICITY FOR ALL

In a significant announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare 100-per cent electrification of households in Jammu and Kashmir under the central government's Saubhagya Scheme. He will also lay the foundation stone of the 624-MW Kiru hydroelectric project in Kishtwar. It is a run-of-the-river project across the Chenab.

In a push for clean energy, the prime minister will inaugurate the 9-MW Dah hydroelectric project. Located in Dah near Datang village, this too is a run-of-the-river project.

Following this, PM Modi will dedicate the 220-KV Srinagar-Alusteng-Drass-Kargil-Leh transmission system to the state. The foundation stone of this prestigious project was laid by PM Modi in August 2014, and has been completed recently.

The 400-KV D/C Jalandhar-Samba-Rajouri-Shopian-Amargarh (Sopore) transmission line will also be dedicated to the nation by PM Modi.

These projects have augmented the grid connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir.

BETTER ROAD CONNECTIVITY

Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of 1,640-metre span double-lane bridge over the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir's Sajwal.

The project will provide an alternative route for residents of Sajwal and Indri Pattian. With the completion of this bridge, the distance between Sajwal and Indri Pattian, currently 47 km apart, will be reduced to just 5 km, a statement from the PM's Office said.

Prime Minister Modi, who had called Jammu and Kashmir a "priority" after coming to power in 2014, last visited Jammu, Srinagar and Leh on May 19, 2018 to lay the foundation stones of various infrastructure projects currently under construction in the state.

A four-tier security apparatus has been put in place for the prime minister's visit today. "We have made all necessary security arrangements," a senior police officer said. Security has also been heightened along the international border and Line of Control in view of the prime minister's visit.

(Inputs from PTI)