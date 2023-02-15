Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: 'Waiting For Opposition-less Tripura': Chief Minister Manik Saha

A day before Tripura assembly polls, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha exuded confidence that the BJP would return to power with a thumping majority. Terming BJP's victory in 2018 "historic", Dr Saha said that the Opposition wouldn't be able to show their face in public after the results.

"We will get more seats than we did in 2018. After Tripura results, Opposition won't be able to show its face in public," Dr Manik Saha said in an exclusive interview with NDTV.

Here are the Live Updates:

Feb 15, 2023 07:02 (IST) "Waiting For Opposition-less Tripura": Chief Minister Manik Saha Ahead Of Polls



