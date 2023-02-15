2023 Nagaland Assembly Election: 5 Points On Ex Chief Minister TR Zeliang

TR Zeliang has served two terms as the Chief Minister of Nagaland

The National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has again entered into an alliance with the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) for the Nagaland elections 2023 after winning together in 2018. The NDPP is contesting 40 Assembly seats while the BJP is eyeing 20 seats in the state. In the last election, the NDPP won 17 seats but welcomed 21 MLAs from the Naga People's Front (NPF) in 2022, which is likely to benefit it in the upcoming polls. The rebel MLAs were led by former Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang.

Here are 5 points about TR Zeliang.

TR Zeliang has served two terms as the Chief Minister of Nagaland. He first assumed office in 2014 following the resignation of Neiphiu Rio, who was elected to the Lok Sabha. Zeliang stepped down from the post in 2017 due to political turmoil and was again sworn in months later after Shurhozelie Liezietsu failed to prove majority in the Assembly. In March 2018, he again had to resign as the Chief Minister.

TR Zeliang's party, the Naga People's Front (NPF) won 26 seats in the 2018 Assembly polls. In 2021, the NPF joined the ruling NDPP government to form an all-party alliance named United Democratic Alliance (UDA). TR Zeliang was made UDA's chairman in February 2022.

In April 2022, TR Zeliang joined NDPP along with 20 other NPF MLAs. He was earlier associated with the Congress party and served as District Youth Congress President in 1976 and also as an Executive Member of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC). The former Chief Minister was a member of the Rajya Sabha from 2004 to 2008.

TR Zeliang completed his matriculation from the Don Bosco High School Dibrugarh, Assam, in 1975. He went to Kohima College to obtain a bachelor's of arts degree but could not clear the final exam.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly polLs, TR Zeliang is contesting the Peren (ST) seat.

Voting for the 60-member Nagaland Assembly will be held on February 27. Votes will be counted on March 2 along with Tripura and Meghalaya.