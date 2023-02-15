Tripura Women's Commission Chief Alleges Attack By BJP Workers

Some of the attackers allegedly include elected BJP councillors.

Tripura Women's Commission chairperson Barnali Goswami was allegedly assaulted by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at Dhamnagar on Tuesday.

Ms Goswami, herself a senior BJP leader, said around 200 women and men attacked her when she went to meet a neighbour.

"I was injured in the attack. The attackers tore my saree and other clothing. The police also did not help me despite several phone calls," she claimed.

The women's body chief registered an FIR in connection with the incident and also informed Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.

According to the police, one of her associates and a bodyguard were also injured in the attack.

BJP insiders added that after Ms Goswami was denied a BJP ticket for the upcoming Assembly elections, she started working against the the sitting Dhamnagar MLA, BJP's Biswa Bandhu Sen.

Elections to the 60-seat Tripura Assembly will take place on February 16. The counting of votes will be held on March 2. The BJP is contesting 55 seats while its ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) is contesting five.