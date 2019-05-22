Elections 2019: PM Modi Meets Top Bureaucrats Of Key Ministries

Most exit polls have predicted PM Modi-led NDA coming back to power with a comfortable majority.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night held a meeting with top bureaucrats from key ministries, sources said.

There was no official word about the agenda of the meeting, which comes ahead of the Lok Sabha election results on May 23.

Sources said the Prime Minister is believed to have taken feedback on various issues, including about the state of the economy, from the bureaucrats.

This is possibly the first time that PM Modi convened a meeting of top bureaucrats from key ministries after announcement of dates of general elections in March.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi met his cabinet ministers and attended a dinner for leaders of NDA allies hosted by BJP president Amit Shah.

According to the sources, the government has already asked all the ministries and departments to prepare their 100-day agenda.

