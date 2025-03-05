Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates PM Modi's Visit To Gujarat Wildlife Rescue Centre: "Animals Deserve Love"

Shah Rukh Khan praised PM Narendra Modi's visit to a wildlife conservation, rescue and rehabilitation centre in Gujarat

Read Time: 2 mins
New Delhi:

PM Narendra Modi recently visited a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre in Gujarat, and shared his experience of finding an elephant there who was the victim of an acid attack. PM Modi expressed his gratitude on seeing the elephant being cared for, and emphasised the essence of animal welfare.

PM Modi expressed concern for the cruelty enforced upon animals, and why individuals need to be more responsible about it.

Sharing a few pictures from the rescue centre, PM Modi wrote, "At Vantara, I saw an elephant which was the victim of an acid attack. The elephant was being treated with utmost care. There were other elephants too, which were blinded and that too ironically by their Mahout. Another elephant was hit by a speeding truck. This underscores an important question—how can people be so careless and cruel? Let us put an end to such irresponsibility and focus on kindness towards animals."

Soon, Shah Rukh Khan retweeted PM Modi's post and wrote, "Animals deserve love, and they need protection and care, for their health & that of our planet. PM @narendramodi's presence at Vantara reinforces the importance of this."

PM Modi's visit to the wildlife rescue centre also involved a few close encounters with lions, leopard cubs, and other animals. 

