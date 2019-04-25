Kanhaiya Kumar Alleges BJP Trying To Spoil His Roadshows

Kanhaiya Kumar alleged supporters of the BJP waved black flags at me.

Kanhaiya Kumar, former JNU student leader and CPI candidate from Bihar's Begusarai, on Thursday alleged that BJP is trying to spoil his roadshows by diverting the focus of people from him.

"In my rallies, the supporters of the BJP waved black flags at me. I believe that each candidate who is contesting the Lok Sabha has a constitutional right to ask for a vote and do electioneering. Disturbing someone's roadshow is a violation of the law," he added.

"People who create obstructions in roadshows are often seen participating in Giriraj Singh's rally," he added.

On triangular contest in Begusarai, he said, "Fights are never triangular. I have a fight with the BJP. I am fighting against their fake promises and lies."

In Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency, Kanhaiya Kumar will be contesting against BJP's Giriraj Singh and Tanveer Hassan of the RJD.

He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged, "He is contesting elections on fake agendas and has ignored all the basic issues at the grass root level."

Begusarai will go to polls on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

