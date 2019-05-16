Rahul Baba Kept Mum When PM Modi Was Called ''Neech'': Amit Shah

"Can anyone tolerate abusive words against the prime minister," Amit Shah asked voters.

BJP president Amit Shah today accused Congress chief Rahul Gandhi of remaining silent after his party leader Mani Shankar Aiyar hurled abuses at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh, he termed Mr Aiyar "guru ghantal" (shrewd).

"Mani Shankar Aiyar used abusive words against PM Modi but Rahul baba remained silent," Mr Shah said.

Mr Aiyar had stirred a controversy recently through an article in a newspaper, reminding readers of his "neech aadmi" comment made against PM Modi in 2017. He was suspended from the party for his statement.

Referring to the Balakot airstrike, the BJP president claimed that while there was excitement in the country and people were distributing sweets, there was "mourning" at the offices of Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

"The glow on their faces had vanished as if their own had died," he alleged.

Referring to Zakir Naik, Mr Shah said the controversial Islamic preacher believed that if the Congress or the Mayawati-Akhilesh Yadav alliance came to power he would not be caught.

Zakir Naik, now abroad, has been accused of delivering inflammatory speeches besides money laundering.

"Due to his influence, hundreds of people were killed in terror attacks in Sri Lanka. This person is promoting terrorism and inciting people. When someone asked him when would you go to India, he replied, when the Congress comes to power," Mr Shah claimed.

"I want to tell him that the BJP is going to form the next government and If you dared to enter the country, you would be brought to book," the BJP chief added.

Mr Shah also claimed that during the 55 years when the Gandhi family called the shots, no initiative was introduced for free medical treatment.

"Our Ayushman Bharat scheme has benefitted around 26 lakh people. Our government tried to improve the living standards of 50 crore people of the country," the BJP chief said.

He said the support for the BJP was coming from the hearts of the people.

"I have visited many states. Wherever I went, I only heard Modi-Modi. This is not an election slogan. It is coming from the hearts of the people."

The voting in Maharajganj will take place on May 19. The Congress has fielded former journalist Supriya Shrinate against BJP's Pankaj Choudhary.

