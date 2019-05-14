Elections 2019: 'Was I Not Prophetic?' Mani Shankar Aiyar Revives 'Neech' Controversy

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has resurfaced, with one more round of voting to go in the national election, with an article justifying the "Neech" slur he had used for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for which he was suspended by his party two years ago. The ruling BJP has hit back at the Congress veteran, who has often been blamed for causing his party much damage with his ill-timed comments.

The opinion piece, published in the Rising Kashmir and reproduced by The Print, has the Congress leader referring to Jawaharlal Nehru's education and attacking PM Modi for "stunningly illiterate claims", most recently his comment that "clouds would help Indian jets escape Pakistani radars" during the Balakot air strike.

"Did Modi take his senior-most Air Force officers for fools that he could trot out such ridiculous unscientific rubbish before them? And were they so pusillanimous that they dared not correct such a vacuous Prime Minister," he writes.

Saying that PM Modi "needs to be warned that he is guilty of anti-national activity in trying to ride on the sacrifices of our army and CRPF martyrs in a dirty election campaign", Mr Aiyar writes: "But then, why bother? Modi will, in any case, be ousted by the people of India on 23 May. That would be a fitting end to the most foul-mouthed prime minister this country has seen or is likely to see. Remember how I described him on 7 December 2017? Was I not prophetic?"

BJP candidate and spokesperson Sambit Patra tweeted: "So finally ...the "Jewel(मणि)" of the Gandhi family too has contributed to the "Politics of Love" of Rahul Gandhi in #LokSabhaEelctions2019 by defining His "Neech comment" on Modi ji as prophetic ..".

A former union minister, Mr Aiyar was suspended when, in the middle of the 2017 Gujarat election campaign, he called the Prime Minister "Neech aadmi (vile person)". The comment backfired on the Congress, and was held up by PM Modi during his speeches as an example of name-calling and personal attacks by the Congress.

Mr Aiyar's latest comes at a time the Congress is trying to control the damage caused by the comments of its senior leader Sam Pitroda on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots: "Hua toh hua (whatever happened, happened)".

Sources tell NDTV that the BJP is planning an offensive on the Congress over Mr Aiyar's article. That could mean the Prime Minister bringing it up in his rallies.

"Upset that Sam Pitroda was getting all the attention, the irrepressible Mani Shankar Aiyar pulls Pitroda's foot out of his mouth and puts it in his...," tweeted Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP's IT cell, on Tuesday.

The 78-year-old motormouth leader has been credited in the past with handing the BJP an evocative campaign theme in the 2014 national election when he remarked that the Congress would welcome Mr Modi to serve tea after the BJP lost. The BJP responded by launching a "chai pe charcha" campaign and PM Modi referred to himself as the "chaiwala" at rallies.

