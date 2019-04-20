General Elections 2019: Akhilesh Yadav Slams Rahul Gandhi, Says Congress 'Sabse Dhokebaaz' Party

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hit back at Rahul Gandhi, calling Congress most "dhokebaaz"

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday called the Congress "sabse dhokebaaz" party (party which betrays the most) in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Friday evening, Mr Yadav said, "Congress desh ki sabse dhokebaaz party hai (Congress is the party that betrays India the most)"

His comment came after Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday reportedly alleged that Samajwadi Party and BSP leaders are afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he has the CBI and Enforcement Directorate under him.

"Those Congress people who are saying that we are afraid of ED and CBI, we are in fact not afraid of any organisation. Congress itself got an investigation done on us. The person who filed the PIL belongs to Congress. Big leaders of Congress gave money to get PIL filed against Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) and our family. That person is still a part of Congress. When the investigation got over and the matter came up for review, that person joined hands with BJP," Akhilesh Yadav said, according to news agency ANI.

"I want to make this clear that the person who filed PIL on Netaji, me and my wife Dimple has joined hands with both BJP and Congress. Both the parties have formed an alliance on this," he claimed.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.