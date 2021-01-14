Election To 2 Maharashtra Gram Panchayats Cancelled Over Post-Auctioning

Polling in two Gram Panchayats in Nashik and Nandurbar districts were cancelled. (Representational)

The State Election Commission has cancelled polling in two Gram Panchayats in Nashik and Nandurbar districts of Maharashtra, after it received evidence of public auctioning of the posts of sarpanch and members of the local governing bodies, an official said on Wednesday.

State Election Commissioner UPS Madan has made the announcement two days before the Gram Panchayat polls, which are scheduled to be held on January 15.

According to an official statement, there were reports of public auctioning of the posts of sarpanch and members of Umrane and Khondamali Gram Panchayats in Nashik and Nandurbar districts respectively, and the SEC had received complaints about it.

"The commission took the decision of cancelling the poll process there, after studying the reports from district collectors, poll observers, sub-divisional officers and tehsildars and documents and video tapes," the statement said.

The SEC has instructed the district collectors and police superintendents to take legal action against people concerned as per section 171 (C) of the Indian Penal Code or other laws, the statement said.