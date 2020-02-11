Election Results Live Updates: Counting Of Votes To Begin At 8 am As Arvind Kejriwal Eyes Third Term

Election Results 2020: Counting of votes will begin at 8 am.

Counting of votes for the 70 Assembly segments of Delhi will begin at 8 am. Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is eyeing for a third term in power in Delhi where he is facing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whose high-voltage campaign was anchored by home minister Amit Shah, and the Congress.

Although exit polls have predicted another term for Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP, which powered its campaign on the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests at Shaheen Bagh, is likely to put up a good show.

The campaign for the Delhi Election 2020 has been bitter and polarised, the political discourse bogged down by threatening slogans and foul language.

The ruling AAP has sought to retain power on the work done in the field of education, health, and in providing cheap electricity and water, while the main opposition BJP conducted a massive campaign, roping in most of its 70 union ministers, 270 MPs and leaders and Chief Ministers from various states, to deliver it's campaign message on anti-CAA protests and nationalism.

Delhi election 2020 was held on Saturday, with 62.59 per cent of the city's voters coming out to exercise their democratic right. The voter turnout in the previous assembly election in 2015 stood at 67.5 per cent.

Exit polls released after the conclusion of voting predicted as many as 56 of the 70 assembly seats for AAP, leaving 14 for the BJP and zero for the Congress.

Health warning: Exit polls usually get it wrong.

Here are the live updates on Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020

Feb 11, 2020 07:50 (IST) Delhi Election: "Won't Be Surprised If Arvind Kejriwal lose election", Says Kapil Mishra





BJP candidate Kapil Mishra on Monday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying he could lose election from the New Delhi constituency.

"The people's mandate is with the BJP. We know the reality as we have worked on the ground. I must say, there is nothing to be surprised if Kejriwal gets defeated from the New Delhi constituency," he said.

Kapil Mishra was a minister in Arvind Kejriwal's cabinet. After he fell out with him, he joined the BJP.

Feb 11, 2020 07:49 (IST) Election Results: Congress hopes to emerge as the dark horse in Delhi





The Congress is hopeful of springing a surprise in the national capital even though the exit polls say otherwise.

The party has not been able to match the high octane campaign of the BJP and the "Bijli Paani" narrative of the Aam Aadmi Party, and ran its campaign on development works carried out under late Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit from December 1998 to December 2013.

You can watch Delhi election results live on NDTV 24x7 or ndtv.com/live to track the fastest and the most accurate developments. Special coverage of the Delhi assembly elections 2020 will start at 7 am on Tuesday on NDTV.

You can visit ndtv.com for the latest constituency-wise results, track prominent contestants and follow live updates from the newsroom. The ndtv.com website will feature cutting-edge graphics and detailed insight into the results. From present vote share to past results readers will be able to find the complete lowdown on ndtv.com.

Feb 11, 2020 07:47 (IST) Delhi Election Results: A new poster outside AAP headquarters in Delhi





The Aam Aadmi Party's centred its campaign around the pro-people initiatives taken up in the national capital such as the slashing of electricity rates, installation of CCTV cameras and free bus rides for women.

Feb 11, 2020 07:46 (IST) Election Results 2020: Exit polls have predicted another term for Arvind Kejriwal



Exit polls have predicted the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP winning as many as 56 of the 70 assembly seats in the national capital, leaving 14 for the BJP and zero for the Congress.

Feb 11, 2020 07:45 (IST) Delhi Elections: Only 62 per cent voting in Delhi





Only 62 per cent of the over 1.47 crore Delhi voters exercised their democratic right.